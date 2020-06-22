Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB/64GB variant

Realme just announced that its recently launched budget-oriented Realme Narzo 10A phone is now available in a new variant. The new variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available for purchase starting 12 noon tomorrow, June 23, when the Narzo 10A goes for sale again. Priced at Rs 9,999, the new variant will also be available in offline stores in selected states. These include Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Also Read - Realme C11 key specifications and design leaked online: Check details

The phone will be available to purchase alongside the regular Realme Narzo 10A variant. which features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This variant of the phone is still priced at Rs 8,999. With a difference of merely Rs 1,000, the new 4GB/64GB storage variant will be a more appealing variant of the smartphone for a lot of people on a budget. Also Read - Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme C11 will be the first smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

In other news, the upcoming Realme C11 is expected to be the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The upcoming Realme C11 first appeared in the leaks with its model number RMX2185. It was spotted in the listing on the Indonesian TKDN certification portal. Shortly after that, the device successfully passed several certifications, such as CEE from Europe, SIRIM from Malaysia, and NBTC from Thailand, in which its name was also revealed.

