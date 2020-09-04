comscore Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications
News

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications

News

The next sale of Realme Narzo 10A will take place on September 11. The device can be purchased through Realme.com or Flipkart. It will be sold in So White and So Blue color variants. The Realme Nar

  • Updated: September 4, 2020 7:51 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (1)

The next sale of Realme Narzo 10A will take place on September 11. The device can be purchased through Realme.com or Flipkart. It will be sold in So White and So Blue color variants. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and the flash sale will begin at 12:00PM. This is the company budget phone and falls under Rs 10,000. It offers specs almost similar to the Realme C3 phone. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India, offers

It comes in two variants. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,999, which is for the base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999. Currently, Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option and a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The Narzo 10A packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The panel is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Narzo 10A is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color option now available on Amazon India

The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. These are assisted by a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device also offers support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 7:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 4, 2020 7:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification
News
Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification
Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

News

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store

Gaming

PUBG Mobile no longer listed on Play Store and App Store

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How To

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11

Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11

News

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

News

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999
Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color now available on Amazon India
Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

हिंदी समाचार

अक्षय कुमार ने किया देसी गेम FAU-G का ऐलान, पबजी मोबाइल की लेगी जगह

Facebook Messenger पर आया WhatsApp का ये फीचर, जल्द ही सभी को मिलेगा अपडेट

iPhone 12 Pro Max की कनेक्टिविटी फीचर को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा

Tecno ने Helio G90T चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च किया दमदार Tecno Camon 16 Premier स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर बेच रहा अमेजन

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11
News
Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11
Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification

News

Apple outs iOS 13.7 with COVID Exposure Notification
Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

News

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020
iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021

News

iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021
Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

News

Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers