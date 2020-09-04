The next sale of Realme Narzo 10A will take place on September 11. The device can be purchased through Realme.com or Flipkart. It will be sold in So White and So Blue color variants. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and the flash sale will begin at 12:00PM. This is the company budget phone and falls under Rs 10,000. It offers specs almost similar to the Realme C3 phone. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India, offers

It comes in two variants. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,999, which is for the base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999. Currently, Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option and a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The Narzo 10A packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The panel is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Narzo 10A is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. Also Read - Realme Buds Q in 'Quite White' color option now available on Amazon India

The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. These are assisted by a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device also offers support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.