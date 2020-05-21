comscore Realme Narzo 10A sale in India on May 22: Price, specifications and more
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India tomorrow: Price, key features, offline and online availability

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and the first sale will take place at 12:00PM on May 22.

  Published: May 21, 2020 5:32 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale in India tomorrow. The top features of the latest budget Realme phone are a big battery, triple rear cameras, massive display, and more. The Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale in India on May 22 via Flipkart. The device will also be available for purchase via the official Realme India website. It is listed on the site in two color options, including So Blue and So White.

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and the first sale will take place at 12:00PM. The Chinese company has revealed that this Realme phone is currently available in offline stores too. But, the device is only available in selected states, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The panel is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10A features a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. features 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 5:32 PM IST

