Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Realme is putting the Narzo 10A up for grabs today via Flipkart. The phone will go on sale at 12 noon and will be available in limited numbers. The Narzo 10A costs Rs 8,999 and has two color variants.

  Published: August 28, 2020 8:56 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A is once again going on sale today on Flipkart at 12 noon. The Narzo 10A is one of Realme’s many affordable smartphones with a few interesting features. The Narzo 10A has two storage variants, with the base model starting at Rs 8,999. Realme offers the 10A series in two color variants. As always, there are a few bank offers to make the best out of the deal. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10

The Narzo 10A comes as an alternative to the recently launched Redmi 9, Realme’s own C12 and Moto G8 Power Lite. One of the highlights on the Narzo 10A is its battery size of 5000mAh. The phone also sports a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that assures decent performance. There’s also a triple rear camera setup on this phone. The Narzo 10A saw a price bump of Rs 500 since its launch and since then, it continues to sell at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Also Read - Realme 7 series launching on September 3, will come with 65W SuperDart charger

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i and Realme C12 smartphones. The display has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection and Realme offers a pre-installed screen protector. Inside, the phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset. This is assisted by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

When it comes to the cameras, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back. The main camera gets a 12-megapixel sensor, along with a 2-megapixel portrait camera. The third camera is also a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera sensor. The rear camera can do video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is kept alive by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner comes in for biometric verification. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

For the same price, there’s the Realme C12 available as well. The C12 keeps most of the basic features same barring a few. The phone gets a weaker Helio G35 chipset but a much bigger 6000mAh battery. The Realme C12 also starts at a price of Rs 8,999 and comes in two color variants.

  Published Date: August 28, 2020 8:56 AM IST

Best Sellers