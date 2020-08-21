Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

The affordable Realme Narzo 10A will be once again up for sale today at 12:00PM (12 noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone was recently launched alongside Realme Narzo 10. Some of the highlights of the Narzo 10A include a 6.5-inch display, a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC and triple rear cameras. It comes in two color options, including So Blue and So White. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants. The base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999. Currently, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI option and 5 percent cashback with EMI on SBI credit cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs 3,499; check details

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.