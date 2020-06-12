comscore Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specifications

Flipkart seems to have increased the price of the device by Rs 500. The Realme Narzo 10A is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999.

  • Updated: June 12, 2020 9:04 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (9)

The Realme Narzo 10A will be up for sale in India today. This budget Realme phone falls under Rs 10,000 price bracket and offers you a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and more. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and interested users can get it via the official Realme India website.

Flipkart seems to have increased the price of the device by Rs 500. The Realme Narzo 10A is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999. The handset will be sold in two color options, including So Blue and So White. You get a brand warranty of one year for this Realme phone.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

Features Realme Narzo 10A
Price 8499
Chipset Helio G70 AI Processor
OS realme UI based on Android 10
Display 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-pixel resolution
Internal Memory 3GB + 32GB
Rear Camera 12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Front Camera 5MP front camera
Battery 5000mAh
  • Published Date: June 12, 2020 9:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 12, 2020 9:04 AM IST

