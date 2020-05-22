comscore Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India and other details

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and the first sale will begin at 12:00PM.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 8:36 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale for the first time today. You can get the budget device via Realme.com and Flipkart. The company is also selling the phone through offline stores, but in select cities of certain states. These are Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and the first sale will begin at 12:00PM.

To recall, a few weeks back, the handset made its debut alongside the Realme Narzo 10 in India. It is basically a rebranded version of the Realme C3 Thailand model. Realme is only offering the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The Realme Narzo 10A phone will be available in So Blue and So White colors. As for the sale offers, you can get a five percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit.  There is also a SuperCash worth Rs 500 if you purchase the latest Realme phone via Realme India’s website.

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The panel is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Narzo 10A features a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. features 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device also offers support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 8:36 AM IST

