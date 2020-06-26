Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

The Realme Narzo 10A will be up for sale in India today. This budget Realme phone falls under the Rs 10,000 price bracket and offers you a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and more. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and interested users can get the phone via the Flipkart website and app. Also Read - Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones; here is everything we know

Flipkart has increased the price of the device by Rs 500. The Realme Narzo 10A is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999. The handset will be sold in two color options, including So Blue and So White. You get a brand warranty of one year for this Realme phone. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

In other news, Realme recently launched the Realme X3 4G flagship smartphone series. The series comprises the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and come with powerful camera features and specifications. Realme also launched the Realme Buds Q, its third true wireless audio product, and the Realme Adventurer backpack.

