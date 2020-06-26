comscore Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, features
News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, features

News

Considering the pricing, hardware, and popularity, the Narzo 10A may sell out in minutes if not seconds. In the meantime, let’s recap the details about the Realme Narzo 10A here.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 10:37 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (8)

The Realme Narzo 10A will be up for sale in India today. This budget Realme phone falls under the Rs 10,000 price bracket and offers you a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, and more. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs 8,499. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and interested users can get the phone via the Flipkart website and app. Also Read - Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones; here is everything we know

Flipkart has increased the price of the device by Rs 500. The Realme Narzo 10A is listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999. The handset will be sold in two color options, including So Blue and So White. You get a brand warranty of one year for this Realme phone. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

Also Read

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

In other news, Realme recently launched the Realme X3 4G flagship smartphone series. The series comprises the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and come with powerful camera features and specifications. Realme also launched the Realme Buds Q, its third true wireless audio product, and the Realme Adventurer backpack.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 10:37 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Opinions
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

Most Popular

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
Realme Buds Q Review

Review

Realme Buds Q Review
Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones

News

Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones
Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

News

Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details
Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Features

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Redmi K20 Pro, K20 और Mi 9 स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया MIUI 12 का स्टेबल अपडेट

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन से पतला होगा अपकमिंग OnePlus TV

Poco X2 के 8GB रैम, 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की कीमत में भारत में हुआ बदलाव, जानें नई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव!

पबजी मोबाइल पर एक्सक्लूसिव आएगा Livik मैप, बीटा वर्जन में है मौजूद

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
News
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM
OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

News

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed
Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

News

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers