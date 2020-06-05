Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon

The Realme Narzo 10A smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm. The sale will take place on Flipkart and the Realme website. This will be the second sale of the phone, which by the way is also available in offline retail stores now. Priced at Rs 8,499, the Realme Narzo 10A is aimed at people looking for good gaming performance on a budget and features the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

The Realme Narzo 10A is available in two color options. These are blue and white. Flipkart also has a few offers for people looking to purchase this device today. There is 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering various no-cost EMI and regular EMI options for the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The panel is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10A features a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. features 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.

Realme is also putting up its recently launched Realme Watch on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the Realme website. Priced at just Rs 3,999, the budget smartwatch is a direct competitor to wearables like the Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches. The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red.