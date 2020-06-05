comscore Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers
News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon; check price, specifications and offers

News

Priced at Rs 8,499, the Realme Narzo 10A is aimed at people looking for decent gaming performance on a budget and features the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

  • Published: June 5, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (4)

The Realme Narzo 10A smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm. The sale will take place on Flipkart and the Realme website. This will be the second sale of the phone, which by the way is also available in offline retail stores now. Priced at Rs 8,499, the Realme Narzo 10A is aimed at people looking for good gaming performance on a budget and features the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

The Realme Narzo 10A is available in two color options. These are blue and white. Flipkart also has a few offers for people looking to purchase this device today. There is 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering various no-cost EMI and regular EMI options for the smartphone.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The panel is covered with a simple, non-curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device also has a 5,000mAh battery. However, it still relies on 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. The Narzo 10A features a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. features 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.

Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Also Read

Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Realme is also putting up its recently launched Realme Watch on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the Realme website. Priced at just Rs 3,999, the budget smartwatch is a direct competitor to wearables like the Huami Amazfit Bip series and the Noise smartwatches. The Realme Watch features a 2.5D curved glass and is loaded with multiple sports modes, an intelligent activity tracker, and many watch faces. The watch is also available with four different strap colors. These are green, black, blue, and red.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 10:04 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM
News
HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM
Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999

Wearables

Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999

What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China

Jio Platforms gets 6th deal, Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore

News

Jio Platforms gets 6th deal, Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon

HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China

Jio Platforms gets 6th deal, Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999

Wearables

Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999
Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 10A स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, मिलेंगे कई ऑफर्स

ऑनर ने चोरी चुपके लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG Mobile ने जारी किया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

शाओमी इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन पर दे रही डिस्काउंट, कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं फोन

Realme X3 स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon
News
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 noon
HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM
Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999

Wearables

Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12 noon for Rs 3,999
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China
Jio Platforms gets 6th deal, Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore

News

Jio Platforms gets 6th deal, Mubadala to invest Rs 9093 crore