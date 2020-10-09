comscore Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India and all you need to know

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants.

Realme Narzo 10A Review (2)

The affordable Realme Narzo 10A will be once again up for sale today at 12:00PM (12 noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone was recently launched alongside Realme Narzo 10. Some of the highlights of the Narzo 10A include a 6.5-inch display, a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC and triple rear cameras. It comes in two color options, including So Blue and So White. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Redmi tipped to launch soundbar in India to rival Realme

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants. The base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999. Currently, Flipkart is offering standard EMI option and 5 percent unlimited cashback (capped at Rs 500) offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and 10 percent discount (capped at Rs 400) with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - 6 Nokia Smart TVs launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999: Check specifications

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme C15 goes on sale today at 2PM: Check price and offers

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

