comscore Realme Narzo 10A and Watch sale at 12PM | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10A and Watch set to go on sale at 12PM; Everything you need to know

The sale is set to kick-start at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com. Let’s check out the specifications, sale details, and offers for the Narzo 10A and the Realme Watch here.

  Published: June 23, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Realme India is all set to hold the sale of its latest products, the Narzo 10A, and the watch. The company shared all the details regarding the sale in a press release including the pricing, specifications, and variants. At the same time, it also shared details regarding a new storage and RAM option for the Narzo 10A. As previously reported, this new variant will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This means that interested buyers have more options while opting for the Realme Narzo 10A. The sale is set to kick-start at 12 noon on Flipkart and realme.com. Let’s check out the specifications, sale details, and offers for the Narzo 10A and the Realme Watch here. Also Read - Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

Realme Narzo 10A and Watch sale details

Interested users can head to Flipkart and realme.com to buy the Narzo 10A or the watch. However, it is ideal that buyers are prepared for the sale a few minutes before the sale. This is because, considering the demand for both the 10A and the watch, stocks will likely run out within minutes. The company also revealed that the 10A will also be available in offline stores in select states across India. These states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. According to past information, the Narzo 10A 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999. For some context, the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,499. You can also use the exchange program on Flipkart or Realme website to push the price down. Flipkart also offers multiple bank offers along with no-cost EMI options. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant for Rs 9,999

Talking about the Watch, the smartphone maker has priced the wearable at Rs 3,999. It features a 1.4-inch square screen with 320×320 pixels resolution and rounded corners. Realme has also added a 160mAh battery with a week-long backup. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 3-axis accelerometer, heart-rate sensor, IP68 rating, and activity tracking. Also Read - Realme Watch next flash sale on June 23: Here are offers, price in India and more

Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Features Realme Narzo 10A
Price 8499
Chipset Helio G70 AI Processor
OS realme UI based on Android 10
Display 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-pixel resolution
Internal Memory 3GB + 32GB
Rear Camera 12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Front Camera 5MP front camera
Battery 5000mAh

  Published Date: June 23, 2020 11:33 AM IST

Best Sellers