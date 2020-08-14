The Realme Narzo 10A will be up for sale today via Flipkart. As usual, the sale event will take place at 12:00PM on the e-commerce site. Customers can also purchase the device through Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and comes in two color options, including So Blue and So White. To recall, the handset packs a 6.5-inch display, a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, and more. Also Read - Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications and more

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The phone is being offered in two configurations. The Realme Narzo 10A variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. With a difference of merely Rs 1,000, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant could be a more appealing variant of the smartphone for a lot of people. This model comes with a price label of Rs 9,999. There is no exchange offer available, but Flipkart is at least giving no-cost EMI option. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch: Check new details

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 to launch on August 18 in India: Check expected price, specifications

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.