Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

Realme Narzo 10A is a budget smartphone that promises superior gaming experience with MediaTek chipset in this price segment.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 9:28 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Realme Narzo 10A, the budget smartphone from Realme, will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST from Realme.com and Flipkart. With the Narzo 10 series, Realme is expanding its budget smartphone portfolio in the country. The devices are aimed at young consumers looking for gaming experience in the budget price segment. The Narzo 10A competes against devices like the Redmi 8A Dual, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite and Infinix Hot 9. Also Read - Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W charging spotted

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A is available in two different storage variants in India. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. It comes in two different color options called So Blue and So White. On Flipkart, customers get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Also Read - Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications, features

Those buying the smartphone from Flipkart will also get a six months YouTube Premium free trial. There is one year of warranty available on the device and six months for accessories. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro sale in India today at 12pm on Flipkart; check price, offers and specifications

Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor and is aided by Mali-G52 graphics processor. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 9:28 AM IST

Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM

News

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM

Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC goes on sale at 12PM
