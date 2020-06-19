comscore Realme Narzo 10A with Helio G70 on sale at 12 noon | BGR India
Realme Narzo 10A with MediaTek Helio G70, triple camera set to go on sale at 12 noon; specs, price

Considering the pricing, hardware, and popularity, the Narzo 10A may sell out in minutes if not seconds. In the meantime, let’s recap the details about the Realme Narzo 10A here.

  Published: June 19, 2020 7:31 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10A Review (7)

Smartphone maker Realme is all set to hold a flash sale for its latest budget smartphone, the Narzo 10A. The sale is set to kick off at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com website. Interested buyers can head to the mentioned channels a few minutes before the sale to get ready. Considering the pricing, hardware, and popularity, the Narzo 10A may sell out in minutes if not seconds. As noted previously, the company has priced the device at a respectable Rs 8,499. Buyers will also be able to choose between two color options including “So Blue”, and “So White”. In the meantime, let’s recap the details about the Realme Narzo 10A here. Also Read - Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of official June 25 India launch

Realme Narzo 10A sale; details

This is the second flash sale that the smartphone maker is conducting ever since the launch of the device lineup. The new sale is happening exactly one week after the first sale. Taking a look at the specifications and the pricing, Realme takes on its rivals from Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung, and more. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. As noted in our review, the smartphone maker has managed to create a decent package with reasonable performance and design. Narzo 10A also managed to provide a borderline decent gaming experience at an almost entry-level price point. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Going through the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. Users also get a triple camera setup on the back along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging through a microUSB port. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Features Realme Narzo 10A
Price 8499
Chipset Helio G70 AI Processor
OS realme UI based on Android 10
Display 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-pixel resolution
Internal Memory 3GB + 32GB
Rear Camera 12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Front Camera 5MP front camera
Battery 5000mAh

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 7:31 AM IST

