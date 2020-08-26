comscore Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme is reportedly planning to announce the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones soon, and the launch could happen in September itself.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 4:29 PM IST
realme narzo 10 A

It appears Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro will also make their way alongside Realme 7 series in India in September. According to tipster, Mukul Sharma, Realme is planning to announce the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones soon, and the launch could happen in September itself. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

While nothing is known about the alleged Realme Narzo 20 series so far, the speculations are that the smartphones could pack budget SoCs from MediaTek to keep the price in check. It is also possible that the two phones could be rebranded models like the Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 from global market. Let’s checkout Narzo 10A price and specifications. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants. The base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999.

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 4:29 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
News
Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
Tom Clancy s Elite Squad free to play on Android, iOS

Gaming

Tom Clancy s Elite Squad free to play on Android, iOS

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

News

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

News

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G का 256GB वेरिएंट भारत में सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Xiaomi और Realme को टक्कर देगी itel, भारत में लॉन्च करेगी सस्ते Smart TV

फास्ट कनेक्टिविटी वाला Jio Wi-Fi Mesh राउटर ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Sony Xperia 8 Lite स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Fitbit ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए वियरेबल प्रोडक्ट्स, इतने रुपये है कीमत

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
News
Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

News

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year
Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series launched with flip camera: Check price, full specifications

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers