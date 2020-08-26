Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

It appears Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro will also make their way alongside Realme 7 series in India in September. According to tipster, Mukul Sharma, Realme is planning to announce the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones soon, and the launch could happen in September itself. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

While nothing is known about the alleged Realme Narzo 20 series so far, the speculations are that the smartphones could pack budget SoCs from MediaTek to keep the price in check. It is also possible that the two phones could be rebranded models like the Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 from global market. Let’s checkout Narzo 10A price and specifications. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10A price in India starts from Rs 8,999 and it comes in two variants. The base variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs more at Rs 9,999.

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display just like the Realme 5i smartphone. The panel has a Gorilla Glass 3 protection too. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Narzo 10A features a triple camera setup on the back. This consists of a 12-megapixel primary lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Both smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.