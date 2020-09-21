comscore Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launching today in India
Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today: Watch live stream, price, specifications

The Realme Nazro 20 series launch event will live streamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts at 12:30PM IST.

  Published: September 21, 2020 9:41 AM IST
Realme is going to launch the Narzo 20 series in India today at 12:30PM IST. It is already confirmed that there will be three products at the launch – Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A. The launch event will live streamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications and more

Realme notes that the Narzo 20 series is for “all young players with best-in-class segment gaming processor and trend-setting design.” These will be first Realme smartphones with the company’s brand new Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Here’s all we know so far. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

Realme Narzo 20 series: Leaked pricing

The rumored pricing of the Realme Narzo 20 series is likely to start from Rs 8,999. It seems the Narzo 20A will be the entry-level model, following by the regular Narzo 20 and then the Narzo 20 Pro. Additionally, as per leaks, the Realme Narzo 20 could start from Rs 12,999 and the Narzo 20 Pro is rumoured to get a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specifications, features (expected)

The highest model in the series is called Realme Narzo 20 Pro. This will reportedly have a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels). The display will support 90Hz refresh rate as well. The phone will come with a rear quad-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f / 1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.

Realm Narzo 20A and Narzo 20: Specifications, features (expected)

Moving on to the affordable version in this series, the Narzo 20A smartphone will come featuring a 6.5-inch LCD screen. It offers HD+ resolution coated with Corning Gorilla Glass and has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8%. The Narzo 20A will pack a rear triple-camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel B&W lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There’s also a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies or video calls. This phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range 11nm chipset called Snapdragon 665, which was released last year. Accompanying the processor, there will be 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It can still be expanded via a microSD card. Moreover, it packs a 5,000mAh battery to power it up with standard 10 Watt charging support.

On the other hand, the Narzo 20 is said to come with a 6.5 inches screen and an HD+ resolution. Not only that, but even the selfie camera will also be the same, which is 8-megapixel. But the difference is seen in the triple rear camera, where the Narzo 20 will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is further combined with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Realme will entrust the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Narzo 20 has a 6,000mAh battery capacity. But it only comes with 18-Watt fast charging support.

Best Sellers