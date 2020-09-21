comscore Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications
The Realme Narzo 20 price in India is set at Rs 10,499. The sale will start on September 28 at 12:00PM. 

  • Updated: September 21, 2020 1:26 PM IST
The Realme Narzo 20 series has been launched in India. The company has unveiled as many as three smartphones in the country, and all the handsets will be up for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. Read on to find out everything about the latest Realme Narzo 20 series. Also Read - Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Realme Narzo 20: Price in India, sale date

The Realme Narzo 20 price in India is set at Rs 10,499, which is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There is also the 6GB + 128GB configuration, which will be sold for Rs 11,499. The sale will start on September 28 at 12:00PM. The Realme Narzo 20A, on the other hand, will cost you Rs 8,499. This is for the 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications and more

The company will also be selling the 4GB + 64GB model, which is priced at Rs 9,499. The sale will begin on September 30 at 12 noon. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999, which is for the 6GB + 64GB. You can also go for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 16,999. The first sale will take place on September 25 at 12:00PM. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today: Watch live stream, price, specifications

Realm Narzo 20A and Narzo 20: Specifications

The Narzo 20A offers a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass, and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Narzo 20A will pack a rear triple-camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel B&W lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There’s also a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies or video calls. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range 11nm chipset called Snapdragon 665. It can still be expanded via a microSD card. Moreover, it comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery and a standard 10W charger.

The Narzo 20, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch screen and an HD+ resolution. Not only that, but even the selfie camera will also be the same, which is 8-megapixel. But the difference is seen in the triple rear camera, where the Narzo 20 will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is further combined with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Narzo 20 has a 6,000mAh battery capacity. It comes with 18-Watt fast and reverse charging support.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specifications

The highest model in the series is called Realme Narzo 20 Pro. It features a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The mid-range device has 480nits of brightness and 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. You get a punch-hole display design. The phone will come with a rear quad-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f /1.8 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone will come powered by a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging. The company claims that the charger will top up the handset from 0 to 100 percent in 38 minutes. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a triple-SIM slot.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2020 1:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2020 1:26 PM IST

Best Sellers