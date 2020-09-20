Realme is going to launch the Narzo 20 series in India next week. The company has teased features about the devices, and we expect them to offer three products. We already have a good idea about the specifications of the phones. And now, a leaked report gives us pricing details about these phones as well. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

The brand will launch the Narzo 20 with three phones. These will be Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. The rumoured starting price of the series as per the tipster quoted in this report, is likely to be Rs 8,999. It seems the Narzo 20A will be the entry-level model, following by the regular Narzo 20 and then the Narzo 20 Pro. Also Read - Realme 7i launched with 64-megapixel quad camera setup: Price, full specifications

The first two are likely to support 10W and 18W fast charging out of box. And the Narzo 20 Pro variant could get 65W fast charging. This technology made its debut with the Realme 7 series few weeks back. And it seems Realme is looking to bring this feature to phones in the affordable price bracket. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

The Realme Narzo 20 could start from Rs 12,999 and the Narzo 20 Pro is rumoured to get a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. At these prices, the Narzo 20 will not only compete with Xiaomi, Poco but also its own Realme 6/7 series. So, it’ll be intriguing to see if the leaked prices turn out to be true.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features leaked

The highest model in the series is called Realme Narzo 20 Pro. This will reportedly have a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels). The display will support 90Hz refresh rate as well. The phone will come with a rear quad-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f / 1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.

