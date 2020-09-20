comscore Realme Narzo 20 series price leaked ahead of India launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 20 series prices leaked ahead of India launch
News

Realme Narzo 20 series prices leaked ahead of India launch

News

Realme is set to introduce the successor to the Narzo 10 series launched earlier this year.

  • Published: September 20, 2020 4:38 PM IST
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme is going to launch the Narzo 20 series in India next week. The company has teased features about the devices, and we expect them to offer three products. We already have a good idea about the specifications of the phones. And now, a leaked report gives us pricing details about these phones as well. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

The brand will launch the Narzo 20 with three phones. These will be Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. The rumoured starting price of the series as per the tipster quoted in this report, is likely to be Rs 8,999. It seems the Narzo 20A will be the entry-level model, following by the regular Narzo 20 and then the Narzo 20 Pro. Also Read - Realme 7i launched with 64-megapixel quad camera setup: Price, full specifications

MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

The first two are likely to support 10W and 18W fast charging out of box. And the Narzo 20 Pro variant could get 65W fast charging. This technology made its debut with the Realme 7 series few weeks back. And it seems Realme is looking to bring this feature to phones in the affordable price bracket. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

The Realme Narzo 20 could start from Rs 12,999 and the Narzo 20 Pro is rumoured to get a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. At these prices, the Narzo 20 will not only compete with Xiaomi, Poco but also its own Realme 6/7 series. So, it’ll be intriguing to see if the leaked prices turn out to be true.

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch and more

Also Read

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features leaked

The highest model in the series is called Realme Narzo 20 Pro. This will reportedly have a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels). The display will support 90Hz refresh rate as well. The phone will come with a rear quad-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f / 1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 20, 2020 4:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

11999

realme UI Based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
News
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

News

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture

News

YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

News

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

Most Popular

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

News

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

News

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro India variant gets MIUI 12 version with this update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro India variant gets MIUI 12 version with this update
OnePlus Buds app could soon work with all Android phones

News

OnePlus Buds app could soon work with all Android phones
Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling at new price in India: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F17 Pro का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट और कैशबैक

Infinix अगले सप्ताह लॉन्च करने वाला है दो सस्ते SNOKOR ईयरफोन्स

15 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ और SpO2 मॉनिटर फीचर के साथ Amazfit Band 5 हुआ लॉन्च

कोरोनाकाल में फर्जी Aarogya Setu समेत कई ऐप्स के जरिए 14.3 करोड़ मैलवेयर ने किया साइबर अटैक: रिपोर्ट

OnePlus 8T ऑफिशियली हुआ Amazon India पर टीज, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
News
Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

News

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked
Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

News

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

News

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers