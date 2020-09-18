comscore Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of launch
Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

Now approaching their unveiling, the three Narzo 20 Series smartphones specifications have been leaked.

  Published: September 18, 2020 5:13 PM IST
Realme Narzo 20 Series

Apart from Realme 7i, the Chinese manufacturer has more smartphones in the works that it is preparing to launch. This includes the Narzo 20 Series, which is scheduled to launch next week. According to reports, there are three smartphones in this series that are expected to debut, starting with the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Also Read - Realme teases flagship smartphone series with Snapdragon 875 chip

Now approaching their unveiling, the three Realme Narzo 20 Series smartphones have been leaked thanks to a tipster on Twitter by the name of @stufflistings, who gave us a lot of information regarding these three phones’ specifications. Also Read - Realme 7i launched with 64-megapixel quad camera setup: Price, full specifications

Leaked Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The highest model in the series is called Realme Narzo 20 Pro, which reportedly will have a 6.5-inch display that offers Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels) and supports a 90Hz refresh rate screen. While the previous teaser revealed that the Narzo 10 Pro’s successor has a punch-hole screen. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

Moving on to photography, we will get the rear quad-camera setup on the Narzo 20 Pro. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f / 1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There’s also a 16-megapixel camera tucked into the hole in the left corner of the screen for taking selfies or video calls. And the camera on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone is rumored to support 4K video recording at 30fps. The Narzo 20 Pro is expected to rely on MediaTek’s new Helio G95 processor. It is combined with RAM choice between 6GB or 8GB and internal storage from 64GB and 128GB.

Complementing the specifications, there will be a fingerprint sensor that is placed on the side. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh capacity battery. It is also equipped with support for 65W fast charging technology to allow it to get faster power. There is no information for its price, but the Narzo 20 Pro has dimensions of 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. It weighs around 191 grams and would be launched in color options such as White Knight and Black Ninja.

Leaked Specifications of Narzo 20A and Narzo 20

Moving on to the affordable version in this series, the Narzo 20A smartphone will come featuring a 6.5-inch LCD screen. It offers HD+ resolution coated with Corning Gorilla Glass and has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8%. The Narzo 20A will pack a rear triple-camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel B&W lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There’s also a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies or video calls. This phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range 11nm chipset called Snapdragon 665, which was released last year. Accompanying the processor, there will be 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It can still be expanded via a microSD card. Moreover, it packs a 5,000mAh battery to power it up with standard 10 Watt charging support.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the other hand, the Narzo 20 has a 6.5 inches screen and an HD+ resolution. Not only that, but even the selfie camera will also be the same, which is 8 megapixels. But the difference is seen in the triple rear camera, where the Narzo 20 will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is further combined with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Realme will entrust the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Narzo 20 has a 6,000mAh battery capacity. But it only comes with 18-Watt fast charging support. Just like the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, there is currently no information about the prices of both the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. But we will soon know when Realme makes it official next week.

  Published Date: September 18, 2020 5:13 PM IST

Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch
Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch
Best Sellers