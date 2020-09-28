Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Realme will put the Narzo 20 up for grabs today via Flipkart. The Narzo 20 is the latest entrant in Realme’s budget smartphone lineup along with the Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro. The phone starts at a price of Rs 10,499 and comes in two storage variants. The phone is aimed at those who seek performance primarily and are ready to compromise in other areas such as cameras. Also Read - Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

The Narzo 20 will be available on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today. Realme will put up both the 64GB and 128GB variants up for grabs. Both blue and silver color variants will be available in today’s sale. Flipkart is also offering a couple of bank-based offers with the Narzo 20. The Flipkart Warranty Assistant 1 Year is also available at a price of Rs 99. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial, AMOLED screen

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The Realme Narzo 20 is part of the new Narzo series aimed at performance enthusiasts. Realme wants to offer the most amount of power without asking for extra money. Hence, the Narzo 20 comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset along with 4GB RAM as standard. For storage, there’s an option to choose between 64GB as well as 128GB. There’s expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

To help with gaming, the Realme has stuffed its biggest 6000mAh battery in the Narzo 20. This is assisted by an 18W fast-charging system via USB-C. For the display, Realme is using a 6.5-inch canvas with HD+ resolution. The phone comes with Realme UI based on Android 10.

When it comes to cameras, the Narzo 20 features a triple-camera setup. The main camera is using a 48-megapixel sensor that’s assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth camera. For the selfies, there will be an 8-megapixel camera sitting in the waterdrop notch.

If you want more features with a more powerful chip, there’s the Narzo 20 Pro to look for. Starting at Rs 14,999, the Narzo 20 Pro is closer to the Realme 7 with its feature list, except for one big feature. The Pro variant is the cheapest smartphone in India to ship with a 65W fast wired charging system. That along with a 90Hz FHD+ display, modern design as well as the Helio G95 chipset makes it a great choice for gamers.

Story Timeline