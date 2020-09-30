comscore Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications
News

Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

News

The Realme Narzo 20A first sale will take place today and it will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The device will be up for sale at 12:00PM. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499. It w

  • Published: September 30, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Realme narzo 20A c

The Realme Narzo 20A first sale will take place today and it will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The device will be up for sale at 12:00PM. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499. It will be sold in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options. The budget phone will also be available in select offline stores soon. Read on to find out everything about the handset. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and all you need to know

Realme Narzo 20A price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 20A price in India starts from Rs 8,499, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant comes with a price label of Rs 9,499. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMIs, and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts at Rs 945 per month. Also Read - Realme C15 review: Yet another entrant in Rs 10,000 smartphone segment

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

The Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. Also Read - Realme Q series smartphone to launch on October 13 with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

As for the cameras, the handset has a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The company has added a 5,000mAh battery. The new phone from Realme supports reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, the Narzo 20A supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 30, 2020 10:14 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A

8499

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review
Review
Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review
Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

News

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder

News

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder

Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

News

Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

Most Popular

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Realme C15 review

Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder

Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 की सेल आज, 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा फोन को मात्र Rs 834 की EMI पर खरीदें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किए 82 इंच स्क्रीन साइज वाले दो धमाकेदार स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV Lux और Lux Pro

Infinix Hot 10 Lite बेहद सस्ते दाम पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo V20 सीरीज हुई भारत में टीज, 12 अक्टूबर को लॉन्च हो सकते हैं यह दो स्मार्टफोन

Realme Narzo 20 की हुई बंपर बिक्री, पहली सेल में कंपनी ने बेचे 1.3 लाख स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications
News
Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications
Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals

News

Flipkart Big Billions Days sale to begin soon: Sneak peek at offers and deals
OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder

News

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms OnePlus founder
Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications

News

Infinix Hot 10 India launch officially set for October 4: Check expected specifications
Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India

News

Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers