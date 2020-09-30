Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

The Realme Narzo 20A first sale will take place today and it will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The device will be up for sale at 12:00PM. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499. It will be sold in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options. The budget phone will also be available in select offline stores soon. Read on to find out everything about the handset. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and all you need to know

Realme Narzo 20A price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 20A price in India starts from Rs 8,499, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant comes with a price label of Rs 9,499. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMIs, and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts at Rs 945 per month.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

The Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the handset has a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The company has added a 5,000mAh battery. The new phone from Realme supports reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, the Narzo 20A supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.