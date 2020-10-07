comscore Realme Narzo 20A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
Realme Narzo 20A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

The Realme Narzo 20A price in India starts from Rs 8,499, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

  • Published: October 7, 2020 11:02 AM IST
Realme Narzo 20A

The Realme Narzo 20A will be up for sale today at 12:00PM (noon). Consumers can purchase it from Flipkart and Realme.com. The device comes at a starting price of Rs 8,499 in India. It will be sold in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options. The budget phone will also be available in select offline stores soon. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Poco C3 with entry-level price, triple-rear camera launched in India

Realme Narzo 20A price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 20A price in India starts from Rs 8,499, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant comes with a price label of Rs 9,499. As for the sale offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There is also a standard EMI option, which starts at Rs 945 per month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Check details

Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

As for the cameras, the handset has a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel “retro” sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The company has added a 5,000mAh battery. The new phone from Realme supports reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, the Narzo 20A supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 11:02 AM IST

