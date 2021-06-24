Realme is hosting an online launch event today. The event will witness the arrival of the Narzo 30 smartphone, both in 4G and 5G variants. But, this is not it. The company will also launch new TWS earbuds: the Realme Buds Q2 and a new smart TV. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked days before India launch: What to expect?

The event will begin today at 12:30 pm and if are you interested in all the products mentioned above, continue reading to know all the necessary details. Also Read - Phones launches in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32, Mi 11 Lite, Realme Narzo 30

Where to watch today’s Realme event?

As a usual affair, you will be able to view the live stream via Realme‘s YouTube channel. If you wish to keep a track of all the updates regarding the launch event, you can also head to the company’s social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and more. Also Read - Realme Buds Q2 India launch date revealed, arriving alongside the Narzo 30

What to expect?

As known previously, Realme will launch four products today: the Realme Narzo 30 4G, the Narzo 30 5G, the Buds Q2, and the 32-inch smart TV.

Both the Realme Narzo 30 variants have launched outside of India. Hence, we have an idea of how they will be like. The Narzo 30 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+display with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come in a single 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option.

We can expect a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper will be rated at 16-megapixel. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It is most likely to priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 16,000.

As for the 4G variant, it is expected to share the same specs as the 5G model, except for some changes. There will be a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a faster 30W charging. It is also expected to come in multiple RAM/Storage options and start at Rs 11,999.

As for the Realme Buds Q2, it will come with support for Active Noise Cancellation, a focus on bass, a 10mm driver, a long-lasting battery life, and more. It is expected to fall under Rs 5,000.

The 32-inch smart TV is confirmed to get a Full HD display with Chroma Boost Picture Engine, 24W Quad Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, support for Google Assistant, and more. It could be priced under Rs 30,000.