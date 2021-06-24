Realme has finally launched the Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30 4G via an online event in India. The phones join the existing Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A that were made official in the country recently. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G, Buds Q2, smart TV India launch today: Where to watch live stream?

Both smartphones have already been launched outside of India and act as the new budget phones to compete with the likes of Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and more. Realme has also launched the new Buds Q2 TWS earbuds and s 32-inch smart TV alongside. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked days before India launch: What to expect?

Realme Narzo 30 5G features, specs, price

The Narzo 30 5G gets a rectangular rear camera hump and features a punch-hole display. The screen spans 6.5-inch and supports a Full HD+ screen resolution. It also comes with a 90Hz high refresh rate. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 series, Smart TV 32 and more to launch in India on June 24

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip based on a 7nm fabrication process. This is the same chip seen on the Poco M3 Pro 5G and even the Realme 8 5G. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with the Dynamic Ram Expansion Technology, which lets people extend the RAM to up to 11GB by taking some from the available internal storage.

It gets three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. There’s support for various camera features such as AI capabilities, Beauty mode, Portrait mode, Nightscape mode, and more.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s support for Smart 5G Power Saving to increase the battery life despite the presence of 5G. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in two colours: Racing Silver and Racing Blue.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 and will be available to buy as part of the first sale, starting June 30.

Realme Narzo 30 4G features, specs, price

The Narzo 30 4G is similar to its 5G counterpart in most of the areas. It gets the same 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display as the Narzo 30 5G. The camera department is also the same: the Narzo 30 4G comes with 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The difference lies in the chip, fast charging capabilities, and the RAM/Storage options. The Narzo 30 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and comes in two options: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, much like the 5G model. But, it supports faster 30W fast charging. Furthermore, it runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and comes in the same colour options as the Narzo 30 5G.

The Realme Narzo 30 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 12,499 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 14,499 (6GB/128GB). The first sale will begin on June 29 via Flipkart and the company’s website.

Interested buyers can get an additional Rs 500 off on both the products as part of the introductory offer.