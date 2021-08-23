Realme has announced a new variant of the Narzo 30 5G. The budget 5G smartphone will now be offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in addition to the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. Also Read - Realme C21Y with 5,000mAh battery, reverse charging launched starting at Rs 8,999

The company has also announced its special five-day “Realme Fan Festival 2021” sale to celebrate 100 million fans. The sale will include discounts on the Realme smartphones and the AIoT products too. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, and more

Realme Narzo 30 5G new variant launched

The 4GB/64GB variant of the Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, the company’s website, and mainline channels, starting August 24. To recall, the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 15,999. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is the company’s affordable 5G smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and competes with the likes of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and more.

The phone is home to three rear cameras (a 48-megapixel main camera, a B&W portrait lens, and a macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options.

Realme Fan Festival 2021 announced

The company has also announced its Fan Festival sale, which will begin on August 24 and continue until August 28. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 4,000 on the Realme 7 Pro, a discount of Rs 500 on the Realme 8 5G, and Rs 1,000 off on the Narzo 30 Pro 5G on both the 6GB and 8GB models.

Users can also avail of discounts on the Realme X3 SuperZoom (Rs 6,000), the Realme X7 5G (Rs 1,000), the Realme X7 Pro (Rs 3,000), and the Realme X7 Max (Rs 2,000).

There are offers on the AIoT products too. The Realme Buds Wireless can be purchased at Rs 1,599 after a discount of Rs 200, the Buds Wireless Pro at Rs 2,999 (after a discount of Rs 1,000 on prepaid transactions), the Buds Air Neo at Rs 2,499, the Buds Q at Rs 1,599, the Buds Q2 at Rs 2,299, the Buds Air 2 at Rs 2,999 (Rs 300 off on prepaid order), and the Buds Air Pro at Rs 3,999 (Rs 1,000 off on prepaid order).

The Realme Watch S can be bought at Rs 4,499 after a discount of Rs 500 and the Watch S Pro can be purchased at Rs 7,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. These discounts are available on prepaid orders. The Watch basic strap is available at Rs 199 after a discount of Rs 300.

Additionally, the Realme 18W 10000mAh power bank will be available at a discount of Rs 100 and the Smart Cam 360 at Rs 300. People can also buy the M1 and the N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrushes at Rs 1,599 and Rs 699, respectively. The Realme hairdryer is priced at Rs 1,899, the Soundbar at Rs 6,499, and the 10W charger at Rs 399.