Realme Narzo 30 series could launch in India in last week of February

Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to launch in India in the last week of February between Feb 21 and Feb 28. Here's what we know so far.

Realme Narzo 30 series is in the works. Last week, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the coming of the Narzo series via a blog post but hasn’t revealed the launch date yet. A new leak coming from MySmartPrice now reveals that the Narzo 30 series will launch in India in the last week of February. The specific launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Also Read - Realme to launch gaming accessories alongside Narzo 30 in India: Report

According to the exclusive report, the Realme Narzo 30 series most likely including the Realme Narzo 30, the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A will launch in India between February 21 and February 28. The smartphone series will succeed the last year’s Realme Narzo 20 series. Similar to all the Narzo series smartphones, the upcoming ones will also focus on offering powerful performance, great design, and a decent pair of camera sensors. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro details leaked after company starts teasing India launch

Realme Narzo 30 Pro to have 5G support

The same report also reveals details about the Narzo 30 Pro model. It reveals that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for 5G. In comparison, the other two models in the series including the Realme Narzo 30 and the Narzo 30A will not include support for 5G.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, previously revealed that this year most Realme phones will come with 5G support. The company recently announced the Realme X7 series including the X7 and X7 Pro. Both smartphones are compatible with 5G. The smartphone series starts at Rs 19,999 in India.

It has been revealed that that the cheapest model in the upcoming Narzo 30 series will be the Narzo 30A while the Pro model will be the most expensive one. The official price hasn’t been revealed yet. The Realme Narzo 20 starts at Rs 10,499 in India while the Narzo 20A starts at Rs 8,499 and the Narzo 20 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. We expect the Realme Narzo 30 series to arrive with similar price tags.

Another report suggests that the company will launch gaming accessories including mouse and pad alongside the Narzo 30 series in India. This also hints that the brand could soon launch gaming laptops and other related products in the days to come.

  Published Date: February 15, 2021 3:53 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 15, 2021 4:51 PM IST

Best Sellers