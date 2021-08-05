Realme Narzo 30 gets a new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, up for grabs from today

Realme has launched a new variant of Narzo 30 smartphone in India. The new model of the phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has been available in two variants till now including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

The new Realme Narzo 30 variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 13,499. The new Narzo model sits in between the existing variants. The Realme Narzo 30 4GB RAM model comes at a price of Rs 12,499. The top-end model of the Narzo 30 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 14,499. Also Read - Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany

Besides the change in RAM and storage, other specifications remain the same. Some of the key highlights of the phone include: a triple rear camera setup, a hole-punch cutout, full HD+ display, 90hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, among others. This model of the phone comes in two colours Racing Blue and Racing Silver. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

The Realme Narzo 30 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is available starting today during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale and also Realme India website and other retail partners.

Realme Narzo 30 6GB + 64GB model specs

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90hz refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports expandable storage via a microSD card by up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme Narzo 30 smartphone includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 30 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. It includes a side-mounted sensor as for security options.