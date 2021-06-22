Realme is all prepped up to launch a new member in its Narzo 30 series, a new pair of earbuds, and a new smart TV in India at an event scheduled for June 24. Ahead of the launch, we now have leaked details on the possible price of the upcoming Realme smartphone and the TWS earbuds. Also Read - Realme Buds Q2 India launch date revealed, arriving alongside the Narzo 30

The new leak hints at an affordable price tag of both the products, something we expected previously too. Here's how much the products will be priced at.

Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 price leaked

As revealed via a report by Realmetimes, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is expected to come with an MSRP (Manufacture's Suggested Retail Price) of Rs 17,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is expected to come in a single variant. However, it is likely to be priced at Rs 15,990 via online channels, which includes the company's website and Flipkart.

With this, it will compete with the likes of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and even its elder sibling: the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

It’s 4G variant is expected to be priced at Rs 11,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 12,999 (4GB/128GB). The Realme Buds Q2 could fall under Rs 5,000 and retail at either Rs 2,899 or Rs 2,999.

Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 features, specs

We have a fair idea of what to expect from the Narzo 30, considering both its 4G/5G variants have already launched outside of India.

Both the variants are expected to come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The difference would be in the chipsets, fast charging capabilities, and RAM/Storage variants.

The 5G variant is expected to get a MediaTek Dimesity 700 chip, a single RAM/Storage variant, and 18W fast charging. The 4G model will come with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, two RAM/Storage options, and faster charging.

As for the Realme Buds Q2, it will come with Active Noise Cancellation, improved touch controls, and more features.