Realme Narzo 30 is coming to India sooner than expected. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed via an official teaser that the Narzo 30 will launch in the country very soon. However, no specific launch date or timeline has been confirmed by the brand yet. So, take any rumours or reports with a pinch of salt for now. Also Read - Realme V11, an affordable 5G smartphone launched: Specs, price, more

Realme took to its community page on Monday to ask fans to suggest how the retail box of the upcoming Narzo 30 should look like. In the teaser, the company shared various retail box options for the upcoming Narzo smartphone. All of the retail boxes appear in blue and white, unlike the previous Narzo generation. The company didn’t specifically mention the launch date or the features or specifications of the smartphone yet. Also Read - Realme X7 Review: A 5G smartphone, but is this really enough?

Realme Narzo 30 series coming soon

The smartphone manufacturer introduced the Narzo series last year to capture the offline market and it did very well. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 will succeed the Narzo 20 series that launched in India back in September last year. The company recently confirmed that the brand has nearly 3 million Narzo users in the country. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

The Narzo journey kicked off with the launch of the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A followed by the Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and Narzo 20A. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Narzo series will include two smartphones including the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro. The Narzo 30 will succeed the Narzo 20 while the Pro version will be a follow-up device of the Narzo 20 Pro.

While the company is yet to confirm the launch date or timeline of the Narzo 30 series rumours and reports suggest that the series will go official in May.

The brand recently launched the Realme X7 series including the X7 and X7 Pro. The key highlight of both devices is the 5G support. The Realme X7 starts at a price of Rs 19,999 for the base model while the India price of the Realme X7 Pro goes up to Rs 29,999.