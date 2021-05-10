Realme is soon to launch the Narzo 30, the vanilla model of the Narzo 30 series. The smartphone’s launch date has now been confirmed: it will launch on May 18 in Malaysia. Now, a few days before the launch, we have its full specifications and design with us, revealing how the device will be like. Also Read - Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: iQOO 3, Moto Razr, iPhone 11 and other deals to consider

The information comes via the YouTuber Mark Yeo Tech Review, thus, showcasing the Realme Narzo 30 in its full glory. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Best 5 Mother's Day gifts under 5000: Smartwatch, Fitness Band, Earbuds and more

Realme Narzo 30 specs, design leaked

The video suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 will come with a punch-hole display and a vertical rear camera setup placed on a strip of gradient texture. The device is expected to have a plastic body. Also Read - Realme C20A to launch this Eid, could be a tweaked Realme C20

As for the specs, it is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. This proves to be a significant change from the Narzo 20 that had an HD+ screen resolution.

The Narzo 30 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. To recall, the Narzo 30A gets a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the Narzo 30 Pro comes with a Dimensity 800U chip. It is also revealed that it could come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Although, there’s no word on the number of RAM/Storage variants the device will get.

On the camera front, it is expected to feature triple rear snappers: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. The front is likely to stand at 16-megapixel.

The Narzo 30 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It is most likely to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Realme Narzo 30 price, availability

There’s no word on the Realme Narzo 30 pricing. However, it is expected to be a budget smartphone, much like the existing Narzo 30 smartphones.

We don’t know when the device will arrive in India, although, we can expect it soon. There are chances it will come in India with support for 5G, much like the Narzo 30 Pro as the phone is expected to get both 4G and 5G variants.

We will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned.