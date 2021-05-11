Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details

Realme Narzo 30, the new member of the Narzo series will soon join its siblings. While the phone is confirmed to ship with a MediaTek mobile platform, a purported hands-on video of the upcoming Narzo 30 has now revealed what the device might look like. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 launch on May 18, specs and more details leaked

Realme Narzo 30 hands-on video (alleged)

The hands-on video of the supposed Realme Narzo 30 shared by YouTube channel Marc Yeo Tech Review reveals the design aesthetics and specifications of the device. The over seven-minute-long video shows a blue Realme Narzo box. The device could be seen sporting a punch-hole display and thick chin. The video reveals a gray colour variant of the device with a glossy strip at the back with an arrow-like pattern on it. A rectangular camera module is placed above the strip at the top left corner. At the base sits a mono-speaker grill, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner rests on the right edge, while the left edge of the frame houses the SIM tray and volume keys. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 specifications and images leaked online, to be launched soon

Realme Narzo 30 specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, the alleged Realme Narzo 30 hands-on unveiled keys aspects of the device as well. As seen, the About Phone page shows the device carrying model number RMX2156. The video suggests the phone to feature a 90Hz display, at least 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The phone could get a backup of a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 will likely ship with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The device is already confirmed to carry a MediaTek Helio G95 processor onboard. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Previous listings have suggested that the Realme Narzo 30 could come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 580 nits brightness. The punch-hole cutout could accommodate a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. While reports speculate the phone to arrive with 4G support, Realme India and Europe Vice President Madhav Sheth have confirmed that the Narzo 30 will get a 5G model as well. As per the Realme Malaysia website, the new Realme Narzo 30 will be unveiled on May 18 at 12 PM MYT time (9:30 AM IST).