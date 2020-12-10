comscore Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January, confirms tipster
News

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January, confirms tipster

News

Realme is now tipped to announce the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in January 2021. None of the specifications are released yet.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (3)

Representative Image

Let’s play a game: How many Narzo phones did Realme launch in 2020? Two? Four? Alright, let’s go through the list. There’s the Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 from the first-gen release back in the summer. Then came the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro a few months ago. Five devices so far! Realme possibly wants to add three more to the series even before the Narzo series completes a year. Yes, the Narzo 30 series is coming soon. Also Read - Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some information on Realme’s next smartphone launch and that’s happening in January 2021. It will be the Narzo 30 series and Sharma says there will be two models at launch, if not three. He confirms the vanilla Narzo 30 as well as the pumped-up Narzo 30 Pro. A third device is also hinted at as well and we believe it could be the Narzo 30A. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro 5G starts getting Realme UI 2.0 update based Android 11

Realme Narzo 30 series coming in January 2021

While the names and a probable launch date have been leaked, it is the specifications that are still a mystery. Nothing faint is known about these smartphones but we can always speculate, based on some recent announcements. Earlier in the day, MediaTek announced we will see new phones in January 2021 running on the Dimensity 800U chipset. There are chances that this Narzo 30 Pro could debut the chip in India. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

Representative Image

The Pro variant could also draw from the current models, which means you can expect the now-standard 90Hz LCD display, the 65W fast charging system, and probably the same 64-megapixel quad-camera system. The Dimensity 800U chip could bring 5G to the masses, although it could raise the price for the Pro model.

The regular Narzo 30 could continue using a 4G MediaTek chipset and maybe gain the 90Hz display. Again, it is quite difficult to predict the mix-n-match Realme plays with its parts bin. The third Narzo 30A could slip under the Rs 10,000 mark, thereby making for another new offering in that segment.

Before the Narzo series comes up, leaks have already pointed at two new Realme launches that could happen in December itself. Realme has already teased the Realme Watch S Pro for India coming very soon. The Watch S Pro is expected to take on the Mi Watch Revolve from Xiaomi that launched a few months ago.

In the other news, there are also talks of a Realme X7 Pro flagship for India, although the news around it has dampened now. Realme’s last launch involved the Narzo 20 series as well as a couple of IoT products.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2020 5:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

How to reply to a group message privately on WhatsApp
How To
How to reply to a group message privately on WhatsApp
Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

News

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

How To

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

News

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

Redmi 9 Power India launch date confirmed

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch date confirmed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek phones coming to India soon

News

Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek phones coming to India soon
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 30 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, मिल रहे संकेत

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, मिल रहे कई लाभ

Samsung ने 110 इंच स्क्रीन वाला MicroLED TV किया लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Redmi 9 Power स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy S21 को FCC पर किया गया स्पॉट, Snapdragon 888 5G प्रोसेसर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021
News
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro launching in January 2021
Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro

News

Lenovo brings back K-series with the launch of K12 & K12 Pro
Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon

News

Mi Watch Lite with 9-day battery could be launched in India soon
Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it

How To

Pixel font for your Android keyboard: Here s how to get it
Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

News

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now! Prices, PC requirements & more

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers