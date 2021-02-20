Realme is all set to launch new Narzo smartphones in India on February 24. Rumours suggest that the smartphone manufacturer will launch the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, which will support 5G, and Narzo 30A, the successor to the Realme Narzo 20A, launched last year. Now a new leak reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming Narzo series smartphones. Also Read - Want ANC in your wireless earbuds? Here is our list of affordable yet good options

A new leak coming from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will offer a 120hz screen refresh rate and pack features including a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging support out-of-the-box. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samvad app release soon, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date and more

More Realme Narzo 30 Pro, 30A details leak

The leakster further reveals that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come packed with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back and feature Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The phone is tipped to come in two colours including silver and blue and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Realme Days Sale: Deals on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X3 Superzoom and more

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30A is tipped to come packed with a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch, MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the Narzo 30A is tipped to pack a dual rear camera system comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to feature an 8 megapixel camera for selfies. The leak further reveals that the phone will include a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and come in two colors including black and blue.

Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset.

At the virtual launch event, the company will also launch the most awaited Realme Buds Air 2 in India. The launch event will begin at 12:30pm on February 24.