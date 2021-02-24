Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 launch event: How to watch livestream

Realme Narzo 30 series is all set to launch in India today at a virtual event that kicks off at 12:30pm. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to unveil several products at the online launch event today. We will witness the launch of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, the Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Buds Air 2, and Motion Activated Night Light. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Vivo S9e, Realme GT: Top smartphone launches confirmed

A lot has been revealed about the Realme Narzo 30 series ahead of the launch. In fact, rumours have also revealed the price of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G as well as the Realme Narzo 30A. Going by the leaks, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be priced under Rs 20,000 while the price of the Narzo 30A could be under Rs 10,000. The company will announce the exact pricing of the upcoming products at the online launch event later today. Also Read - Top five smartphones with high refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

You will be able to watch the Realme Narzo 30 series launch event on the company’s official YouTube and social media channel. Click on the link below to watch the event live stream: Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launch event: Here's what to expect, how to watch livestream

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be much more powerful when compared to the 30A. The Pro model is said to come packed with 5G support, MediaTek 800U SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate, 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 30W fast charging support, which Realme claims can charge completely in 65 minutes. Rumours suggest that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will sport a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

The budget Narzo 30A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixels selfie camera, among others.

The devices will be available on Flipkart once they go official in the country later today.