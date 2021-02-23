The Realme Narzo 30 series is all set to launch in India on February 24. Ahead of the online launch event, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming Realme smartphones. With just a day to go for the official release, let’s take a quick look at everything that has been officially revealed about the Narzo 30 series. To start with, here’s how you can watch the virtual launch event of the Realme Narzo 30 series on February 24. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price leaked, could be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India

How to watch Realme Narzo 30 series launch event

The launch event will begin at 12:30pm. You will be able to watch the event livestream on Realme’s official YouTube and social media channels. The livesteam link hasn’t been revealed yet. We will update this space once the company releases the livestream link for the Narzo 30 series launch event. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

Also Read - Realme GT 5G flaghsip design and camera revealed at MWC Shanghai

Products to launch on Realme’s February 24

The Chinese tech giant has announced to unveil several new products during its February 24 online launch event. The star of the event is expected to be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Alongside the 5G smartphone, the company has announced to launch of a budget smartphone dubbed the Realme Narzo 30A, new pair of Realme Buds Air 2. These are the only products the company has confirmed to launch, there could be other surprises as well.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Specifications and price

The biggest highlight of the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 Pro is the 5G support. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek 800U SoC and feature a 120hz screen refresh rate. The phone has also been confirmed to pack a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 30W fast charging support, which the company claims can charge a phone completely in 65 minutes. The camera details haven’t been officially revealed yet. Rumours suggest that the phone could sport a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

The company hasn’t yet revealed the pricing of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. Rumours suggest that the smartphone could be priced under the Rs 20,000 price segment. This means it could compete with smartphones like the Poco X3, the Realme Note 9 Pro Max, among others.

Realme Narzo 30A: Specifications and price

This one is going to compete with budget devices under Rs 10,000 such as the Redmi 9 Power, the Poco M3, among others. As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming Realme Narzo 30A is expected to come packed with a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixels selfie camera, among others.

In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The official pricing is yet to be revealed by the company.