News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers

Mobiles

The new Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available for purchase via realme.com, Flipkart, select mainline channels, the phone's pricing starts at Rs 16,999.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first sale will go live today. To recall, the affordable 5G smartphone was launched for a price starting at 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.
The new Narzo phone’s first sale will commence at 12 PM IST. Here are the specs, pricing, and offer details of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G phone. Also Read - Poco M3 to Redmi K40 Pro+: Top five smartphones launched in February 2021

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Where to buy?

The new Realme Narzo smartphone will up for purchase at 12 PM today. Prospective buyers can pick the device from the company’s official site, realme.com, e-retail platform Flipkart, and select mainline channels. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro alternatives to look at: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto G 5G and more

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Price, offers

The new Realme Narzo phone will be available in two colours- Sword Black and Blade Silver. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant cost Rs 16,999, while the 8GB RAM/128GB model will come for Rs 18,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in pictures: A closer look at the affordable 5G smartphone

Realme has bundled a few offers with Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G phone that includes Rs 1,000 off on purchase via ICICI Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions on Flipkart and realme website. The company has partnered with Flipkart to offer Realme Upgrade Program. The program available in partnership with the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan will provide buyers the option to pay 70 percent of the cost of the device at the time of purchase. After 12 months, they can make payment for the remaining 30 percent of the amount and retain the existing smartphone. Other offers include- no-cost EMI for up to 6 months (Bajaj Finserv) and flat Rs 350 cashback on MobiKwik.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Specifications

The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400-pixel resolution) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor which is fabricated on 7nm process technology.

As for the camera, it comes with 48-megapixel AI triple camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro-lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera software offers Super Nightscape mode, Ultra macro, Chroma Boost, Bokeh effect control, among others. For selfies, the smartphone equips a 16-megapixel camera with Super Nightscape, AI beauty mode, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps.

On the software front, it runs realmeUI based Android 10 OS. Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a battery backup of 5,000mAh and supports 30W Dart Charge technology. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G gets face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, USB-C charge, and 3.5mm audio jack

  Published Date: March 4, 2021 9:30 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 4, 2021 9:36 AM IST

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16999

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Dimensity 800U 5G
48MP+8MP+2MP

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs, offers
Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 series India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

Gaming

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get
Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

Telecom

Vi Hospicare plans launched; will provide cover of up to Rs 2,000 per day

