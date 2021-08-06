Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what’s new

Earlier this year, Realme announced the Narzo 30 Pro as one of its most affordable 5G smartphones in the market. At the time, the phone launched with Android 10 based Realme UI and the company promised an update to Android 11 later. As you read this, Realme is now rolling out the stable version of the Realme UI 2 update to the Narzo 30 Pro in India. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

This Realme UI 2 update brings the newer Android 11 update to the Narzo 30 Pro. Along with the basic new features of Android 11, the phone is also going to get a couple of Realme additions that could improve the user experience. This is a phased rollout and hence, you will have to wait for your turn to get the update on your device.

Realme UI 2.0 update comes to Narzo 30 Pro

While Realme says the build is stable, there are a couple of things users need to know before downloading the update. The first boot after the update may take more time if there are a lot of 3rd party apps installed. Iin order to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks, the system will perform a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning. so, the system will occupy more CPU, memory and other resources, which may cause slight hanging and faster power consumption," says Realme.

Here’s a complete list of changes detailed by Realme.

Personalisations

You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colours from your photos.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

You can now drag text, images or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split screen mode.

Optimised the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customised.

System

Added “Tone tunes”: Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Optimised vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Optimised “Auto brightness”.

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Added filters for “Drawer mode”: You can now filter apps by name, install time or usage frequency to find an app more quickly.

Security and Privacy

You can now turn “App lock” on or off in Quick Settings.

More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

Optimised “Permission manager”: You can now choose “Allow only once” for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

You can change the Game Assistant call-up method.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.

Optimised the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

You can create multiple backups for your phone.

Camera

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

Accessibility