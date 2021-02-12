Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of India launch: See details

Realme launched the Narzo 20 series to focus on the well-specced phones for the ‘Gen Z,’ which proves to be the whole purpose of the Narzo lineup. The Chinese company is soon to expand the series with the launch of the Narzo 30 smartphones. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy F62: Phones to launch in first half of 2021

Prior to the official launch, Realme has started teasing the launch and has started taking people’s suggestions for its box design. Amid all this, we now have some leaks that hint at the specifications one of the members of the series (the Narzo 30 Pro) will get. Keep on reading to know more. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G India sale today on Flipkart: See offers, price and more

Realme Narzo 30 Pro appears in new leak

A Realme smartphone, with the model number ‘ RMX 3161’ has recently appeared on renowned certification site TENNA. The listing doesn’t reveal the name of the device. However, since the Narzo 20 Pro had the ‘RMX 2161’ model number, the one spotted on TENNA appears to be the Narzo 30 Pro. Also Read - Realme Race series with 12GB RAM could launch as Realme GT in India

As per the listing, the smartphone is expected to support NSA/SA 5G connectivity, which acts as its major highlight. It is revealed that the Narzo 30 Pro could get a 6.5-inch display and a 4,800mAh battery, which could either be 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh at the time of launch. It is expected to run Android 11 with Realme UI on top, 162.5×74.8×8.8mm dimensions.

As for the design, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is expected to be painted in black (one of the possible colour options) and get a rectangular rear camera module aligned vertically. The setup could house three cameras. Upfront, there could be a punch-hole display. The left side could get a volume rocker while the right side could get power on/off button, doubling as a fingerprint scanner.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A will launch too

We sadly don’t have much information on the Realme Narzo 30. However, we do know that the company will launch the Narzo 30 and the Narzo 30A alongside the Pro variant of the series.

Considering the predecessors, all three smartphones in the Narzo 30 series are likely to be alike in many aspects except the 30 Pro will get a bigger display, improved cameras, faster charging tech, and an upgraded processor, as compared to the Narzo 30. The Narzo 30A is highly expected to be a toned-down variant of the other two and get slightly lower specs.

As for the pricing, the Realme Narzo 30 series will be a budget one, much like its predecessors and is expected to fall under Rs 15,000. If this happens, Realme will become one of the companies to launch pretty affordable 5G phones in India, which could prove to be quite interesting for the company as currently, we don’t have a 5G phone under 15K.

To clear the air, we still lack concrete details on the Realme Narzo 30 series. So, take the aforementioned with a pinch of salt. We will keep you posted on this. Therefore, stay tuned.