Realme Narzo 30A to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart, realme.com

Realme Narzo 30 series debuted in India last week. The Chinese OEM introduced a mid-range Realme Narzo 30 Pro with 5G support and a budget Realme Narzo 30A phone at the launch event alongside a few other products. The Realme Narzo 30A was launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and its first sale will go up today at 12PM. Here are all the details on pricing, offers, and specs. Also Read - In Photos: A closer look at the budget Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A: Where to buy?

The new Realme Narzo 30A will go on first sale today at 12PM on Realme’s official site realme.com and e-retail site. The device will be available for purchase on select mainline channels as well. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30A alternatives: Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Redmi 9 Power

Realme Narzo 30A: Price in India, offers

The budget Realme Narzo 30A was launched for a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version and Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB native storage. Realme in partnership with Flipkart has packed in a few offers that include Rs 500 instant discount with Axis Bank Credit Card and Debit Card non-EMI transactions, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card (first-time transaction), and flat Rs 250 cashback on MobiKwik. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launched: Price in India, specs, availability

Realme Narzo 30A: Specifications

Realme Narzo 30A packs-in decent specifications for its price. The phone is powered by a MediaTek G85 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600-pixel resolution) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the camera front, Realme Narzo 30A gets a 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and a B&W portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone offers an 8-megapixel AI camera with f/2.0 aperture with Portrait mode, HDR, and Time-lapse. Realme Narzo 30A runs realmeUI based Android 10 right out of the box. The phone boasts a textured rear panel and houses a circular-shaped fingerprint sensor at the centre.

In terms of battery backup, Realme Narzo 30A gets a 6,000mAh battery and supports an 18W fast charge. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, USB-C charge, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will be available i two colour options- Laser Blue, and Laser Black.