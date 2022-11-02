Realme has announced the early access program of Android 13 for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The early access program will allow Narzo 50 Pro 5G users to experience the latest Android 13 with Realme UI 3.0 before it goes public. However, if you are new to early access builds, you should know that you will first have to prepare for the update. Here’s how you can do that. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro is now receiving Android 13 in India

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 early access details

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G users need to be on the following UI version: RMX3395_11.A.05/RMX3395_11.A.06. Once you are on any of these versions, you need to apply for early access in order to receive the beta builds. Also Read - Realme 10 4G is likely to offer 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more

Step 1: Open Settings on your Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Realme 10 series revealed by the brand; India price, key specs revealed

Step 2: Look for the Software update tab and tap on it.

Step 3: Now, tap on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and then select Trial versions.

Step 4: Tap on Early Acces and submit your details, followed by Applying.

Once you are done applying, whenever a new beta update of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 drops, you will receive it.

Do note that you may see some bugs in the beta build. So it’s better to back up your device. You can also download the rollback package on your phone and roll back a previous version of the UI. You can read more details and steps on how to do that on the Realme Community page.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a budget smartphone that sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It sports a triple camera system on the rear with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W quick charging.