comscore Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G early access program for Android 13 announced
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5g Is Now Open For Android 13 Early Access
News

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is now open for Android 13 early access

News

Realme is now taking applications for Android 13 for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G users. Upon successful application, you will be eligible for beta updates of Android 13.

Highlights

  • Early access for Android 13 for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is now live.
  • Once you apply for early access, you will be eligible to get beta updates of Android 13.
  • The beta updates are bound to have some bugs, so taking a backup is recommended before you update.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13

Realme has announced the early access program of Android 13 for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The early access program will allow Narzo 50 Pro 5G users to experience the latest Android 13 with Realme UI 3.0 before it goes public. However, if you are new to early access builds, you should know that you will first have to prepare for the update. Here’s how you can do that. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro is now receiving Android 13 in India

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 early access details

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G users need to be on the following UI version: RMX3395_11.A.05/RMX3395_11.A.06. Once you are on any of these versions, you need to apply for early access in order to receive the beta builds. Also Read - Realme 10 4G is likely to offer 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more

Step 1: Open Settings on your Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Realme 10 series revealed by the brand; India price, key specs revealed

Step 2: Look for the Software update tab and tap on it.

Step 3: Now, tap on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and then select Trial versions.

Step 4: Tap on Early Acces and submit your details, followed by Applying.

Once you are done applying, whenever a new beta update of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 drops, you will receive it.

Do note that you may see some bugs in the beta build. So it’s better to back up your device. You can also download the rollback package on your phone and roll back a previous version of the UI. You can read more details and steps on how to do that on the Realme Community page.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a budget smartphone that sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It sports a triple camera system on the rear with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W quick charging.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 4:02 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it
Apps
Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it
Netflix: Tips to improve your binge-watching experience

How To

Netflix: Tips to improve your binge-watching experience

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

News

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

Redmi Clearance sale offers phones starting at just Rs 3,999

Mobiles

Redmi Clearance sale offers phones starting at just Rs 3,999

Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Hotstar, Prime Video benefits

Telecom

Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Hotstar, Prime Video benefits

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 applications open: How to apply

Dogecoin, Bitcoin to Ethereum: Top 10 cryptocurrencies in November 2022

Dogecoin, Bitcoin to Ethereum: Top 10 cryptocurrencies in November 2022

Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon