Realme Narzo 50 series India launch soon, Realme Band 2 likely to debut alongside

Realme Narzo 50 series is set to launch in India soon as the company has begun teasing the smartphones on social media. Francis Wong, CMO of Realme India and Europe recently shared the internal hardware details of the Realme Narzo 50A on Twitter. Also Read - Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time

“We choose MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 1GHz GPU & HyperEngine enhancements for all young players with our upcoming #realmeNarzo50A. Being an optimized & reliable processor I’m sure it will offer the young players the best experience. #narzo50series incoming!” his tweet reads.

While the executive didn’t share a tentative launch date, fresh reports on the line reveal that the new Realme Narzo 50 series will make its global debut soon.

Realme Narzo 50 series India launch imminent

Realme Narzo 50 series India launch is tipped to happen next week between September 20-25. While the young brand confirmed the existence of at least one smartphone- Realme Narzo 50A, reports speculate that Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro could be the other two variants in the series.

Realme India Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wong has already confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50A will get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

We choose MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 1GHz GPU & HyperEngine enhancements for all young players with our upcoming #realmeNarzo50A. Being an optimized & reliable processor I’m sure it will offer the young players the best experience. #narzo50series incoming! — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) September 15, 2021

Reports further suggest that the company might showcase two AIoT products, one of them tipped to be the newly launched Realme Band 2. The smart band is said to be available for purchase on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Realme Band 2 specs, global price

Realme Band 2 was recently launched in Malaysia for a price of MYR 139 (roughly Rs 2,500). The smart band’s price in India could fall under a similar range.

As for the specs, the Realme Band 2 gets a slightly large 1.4-inch touch display with 167×320 pixels resolution compared to the previous band. The fitness band has a GH3011 sensor for heart-rate monitoring. The new Realme Band 2 supports over 50 personalised watch faces. The wearable is water-resistant of up to 50 metres and is designed to track different sports and workouts such as cricket, hiking, yoga, etc. Realme will offer a total of 90 sports modes via OTA update and claims 12 days of backup with the 204mAh battery on the new Realme band. The smart band measures a dimension of 259.8×24.6×12.1mm.