comscore Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: Expected price, specs
Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today: How to watch livestream

Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-inch India launch today at 12:30 PM IST

Realme Narzo 50 series India launch September 24

Realme Narzo 50 series is set to launch in India today. The young smartphone brand will introduce a few other products alongside the new Narzo series smartphones that include- the Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series Indian launch date revealed, more products to tag along

The virtual-only launch event will kick start at 12:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed via Realme’s official social media channels. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 series India launch soon, Realme Band 2 likely to debut alongside

Realme Narzo 50 series along with Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch are scheduled to launch today in India at 12:30 PM IST. Realme is hosting a virtual launch event to unveil the products in the country. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s social media Facebook and YouTube social media handles. We have embedded the link below for your easy access. Also Read - Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the MacBook Pro; confirms company

Realme Narzo 50 series specifications

Reports speculate that Realme will introduce three smartphones under the new Realme Narzo 50 lineup. Realme Narzo 50A is confirmed to feature an AI-enabled triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel portrait and macro lenses. It will equip a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and pack a 6,000mAh battery. Details about the other phones are scarce right now.

Realme Band 2 specifications

Realme Band 2 was unveiled in Malaysia earlier this for a price under Rs 3,000. The band features a slightly bigger display compared to the predecessor. The smart band gets a 1.4-inch (147×320 pixel resolution) coloured touch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. As seen on the microsite, it has a SpO2 sensor (blood oxygen saturation), a GH3011 sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring, and 90 sports modes like running, hiking, among other features.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch specifications

As for the Smart TV Neo 32-inch from Realme, it will get a 32-inch bezel-less LED display with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. The Android Smart TV will feature 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio. Further, the microsite reveals that the new Realme Smart TV Neo will come with inbuilt social media platforms like YouTube.

  • Published Date: September 24, 2021 10:34 AM IST

