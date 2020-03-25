Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

Chinese smartphone maker Realme was set to release the upcoming smartphones Realme Narzo in India. But in the light of the coronavirus pandemic and the government initiating countrywide lockdown for 21 days, the company has postponed the launch. “Following the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, and after careful consideration, realme has decided to suspend all upcoming launches including realme Narzo series, which was scheduled for an online launch on March 26, at 12:30 P.M.” Said Relame in a statement.

The new dates of the Realme Narzo series launch will be communicated by the company in the near future once the ongoing situation is improved. The company was set to launch the series and make it available for purchase on Flipkart. Tipster Ishan Agarwal assumed that the price of the phones could fall under Rs 15,000 in India. However, we expect Realme to price its Narzo 10 phone under Rs 10,000.

Realme Narzo series launch: Key Details

Interestingly, the word Narzo itself does not mean anything. The word is not borrowed from Latin or Greek to have a big meaning associated with it. The company has now revealed that this is not a real word. However, the word stands for an acronym. According to Realme, Narzo stands for Next-Level Camera, A Class Processor, Remarkable Battery, Zenith of Design and Outstanding Display. The company has taken the first alphabet from these ideas and turned it into a Narzo name for an upcoming brand.

In other words, Realme is confirming that Narzo 10 and 10A will stand for these key features. Ahead of the launch, we already know that the series will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. These devices will also include support for fast charging. We also know that these devices will house gaming-centric chipset. With MediaTek and Qualcomm introducing new gaming-centric budget and mid-range chipsets, these devices could be interesting.

Both Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display. It is not immediately clear how these devices will differ from Realme 5 or Realme 6 series. The teaser also confirms that Narzo 10 will feature a 48-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup. The Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is said to be the first Realme smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. They will run Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI on top of it. It is expected to challenge the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro series.