Realme Narzo series set to launch on April 21

Smartphone maker Realme has just revealed the details about the launch of its much anticipated Narzo series. The company was set to launch the device lineup last month. However, Realme was forced to push the launch event back due to the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. In addition, the nation-wide lockdown made things more difficult for the company. As previously reported, the government is relaxing the lockdown rules. E-commerce and courier services will start operating on April 20, 2020. Considering the relaxation, the company has just announced a new launch date for its upcoming Realme Narzo series. Let’s check the new details here. Also Read - Realme TV 32-Inch and 43-inch screen size models spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Realme Narzo series launch date; details

The company has just started sending email invites to media along with the revised launch date. As per the invite, the Narzo lineup will launch at 12:30 PM on April 21, 2020. The company will stream the launch event on its YouTube channel. Realme fans can visit the link here on April 21, 2020, to watch the launch event live. As per the email, the company will launch two devices including Narzo 10, and Narzo 10A. Realme also confirmed that the Narzo series is “especially designed and customized for Gen Z”. The smartphone lineup is expected to offer ideal gaming performance along with a unique design. Also Read - Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

Realme confirmed that it will broadcast a pre-recorded launch event as part of the launch. The company did not share any official launch timeline for the smartphone lineup. given the circumstances, it is possible that the Narzo series will launch as an online exclusive product. This means that potential buyers will need to head to Realme.com and Flipkart or Amazon to make the purchase. Also Read - What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers ahead of March 26 launch

Beyond this, the company will likely wait for the national lockdown to life to launch the Narzo series offline. We are not sure if the government will end the lockdown on May 4, 2020, or extend is further. Last but not least, Realme Narzo will also feature a 6.5-inch display along with a 5,000mAh battery as per the landing page.