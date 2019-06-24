comscore Realme 64MP camera: Sheth teases a “premium killer” | BGR India
Realme to launch 'premium killer' with four cameras and 64-megapixel sensor

Sheth revealed that it will be the world’s “first smartphone camera with a 64MP GW1” sensor. The sensor will be 1/1.72-inch in size along with 1.6µm pixel size. The tweet claims that this will result in “amazing clear shots in low light” in addition to good images in daylight.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 2:35 PM IST
Realme 64MP camera sample image

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has just teased a “new premium killer” smartphone. However, the highlight of the upcoming “ premium killer” is the inclusion of the 64-megapixel camera sensor. This teaser comes just weeks after Xiaomi revealed that it was working on a phone with the same sensor. Samsung Electronics will produce the 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 Sensor in question. The announcement of two new smartphones with this camera sensor comes just 1.5 months after its launch. Sheth took to his official Twitter handle to tease the upcoming smartphone along with a sample photo. Taking a closer look at the photo shot on the Realme 64MP camera, we can see plenty of details and dynamic range.

Realme 64MP camera details

As part of the tweet, Sheth revealed that it will be the world’s “first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1” sensor. The sensor will be 1/1.72-inch in size along with 1.6µm pixel size. The tweet claims that this will result in “amazing clear shots in low light” in addition to good images in daylight. Sheth has termed the sample image as “knockout” with the hashtag “#DareToLeap”. The watermark on the sample shot also revealed that the device may come with a Quad camera setup. The camera software is likely to be powered by “AI”.

We don’t have much information about the quad camera setup that Realme may go for. However, taking a look at past smartphones, we can likely take an educated guess about the setup. Beyond the primary 64-megapixel camera, Realme is also likely to add a sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and one with a telephoto lens. The fourth sensor is likely to be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for depth mapping duties. Sheth also provided some more details about the upcoming smartphone in a follow-up tweet. According to the second tweet, he also confirmed that Realme will first launch this new “premium killer” in the Indian market.

We can probably get that Realme seems to have taken a lesson from the playbook of Xiaomi. We are not really surprised as Realme has launched all its products in India first with the exception of Realme X. Sheth also did not share much in terms of availability of the launch date of the device. It is likely that Realme may be able to beat Xiaomi to market in India with a smartphone with a 64-megapixel sensor.

Realme X

Realme X
Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
