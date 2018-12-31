comscore
Realme to expand its offline sales network to 150 cities across India in 2019

Realme will be partnering with 20,000 retail outlets (called REAL partners) for selling its smartphones.

Image Credit: Realme

To say that Realme has had a great 2018 would probably an understatement. The young company introduced its first smartphone – Realme 1 – in May this year, and has since added four more smartphones to its portfolio. Customers’ response has been pretty great too, with smartphones selling out in minutes, and the company claiming to have sold 1 million devices in just four months of commencing operations. However, it seems that the former Oppo subsidiary has even bigger plans for next year.

Realme has announced that in 2019, it’ll expand its offline sales network to 150 cities throughout India. The company will begin with the country’s top cities and expand in a phased manner. It will also be partnering with offline retailers (which will be called REAL partners) for a better customer experience. Realme will begin its expansion as early as January next year, starting with 10 cities across the country, eventually adding 50 cities every quarter. Along with this, the company will be establishing 20,000 partner outlets in the country, and these will have all the smartphones that Realme has launched in India so far. In Mumbai, Realme smartphones will be made available for purchase in about 300 retail stores, with the number of stores eventually being increased to 500.

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

Also Read

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

Watch: How Realme Phones Are Made

Commenting on the plans, Realme India’s Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth said, “Realme as a young brand is committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our customers. Strengthening our commitment, we are expanding our footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands. With the new offline stores we are extending our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region. This is the extension of our sales strategy and ultimate target of ‘Realme for Every Indian’.”

Realme to expand offline sales network in 2019

Realme to expand offline sales network in 2019