Realme UI is looking for Realme X2 beta testers

In October 2019, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that Realme’s own User Interface (UI) was in the works. Realme’s phones would in the future ditch Oppo’s ColorOS in favor of the new custom UI. It was also mentioned that the new UI would be closer to stock Android 10, in contrast to ColorOS’s heavy customization.

The rollout schedule for the new UI was later revealed in November, along with a few images. The new images gave a sneak peek at what the new UI could look like. The new ‘Realme UI’ looked more of a toned down ColorOS rather than a stock-ish Android alternative. This made sense because the new UI was built using Oppo’s ColorOS as a base.

Realme X2 users can apply for beta testing

The company then recently started recruiting beta testers for developing the new Realme UI. Initially, testers were only picked up for the Realme X2 Pro and the Realme XT. However, new reports suggest that the testing for the Realme X2 is also soon going to begin. Realme is reportedly looking out for experienced testers who are well versed in software-testing and bug-reporting.

Realme announced the opening for testers on the Realme community. The company stated that the program is only open to Realme X2 users and users are expected to sign a Non-Disclosure agreement (NDA) with the company. The testers will also be required to submit their Aadhaar details or other identity proofs. The last date for applying for the beta testing is January 27. Users who get selected for the program will be notified by February 1.

Realme also recently announced that the company will soon start showing recommendations in the UI. Hence, users will see app promotions and commercial links in the phone manger app and security Check page. However, the company will also offer an option to disable the recommendations with a single click.