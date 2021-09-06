Realme Pad display details confirmed ahead of September 9 launch

Realme Pad, the Chinese brand’s first tablet has been subject to several leaks over the past few days. While Realme had earlier teased the sleek design of the upcoming tablet, the company has now confirmed the screen size of the new Realme Pad. Also Read - Realme 8s 5G new details revealed ahead of September 9 launch in India

Realme Pad display, design details teased ahead of September 9 launch

Realme Pad is confirmed to sport a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. Realme revealed the screen size via its realme TechLife Twitter handle. The new Realme tablet will feature ultra-slim bezel display with a resolution of 1200 x 1200 pixels.

The Realme Pad will feature an ultra-slim display with enhanced entertainment and productivity features.

Previously, the smartphone brand revealed that its first-ever tablet will get a sleek design with a thickness. As per a teaser, the new Realme tablet will feature an aluminium build design with flat edges. The teaser showed a golden colourway with a single rear camera and Realme branding in the bottom right corner. The design assimilates to that of the iPad Air 4th-gen.

Immerse yourself in an #UltraSlimRealFun experience with the stunning display on the #realmePad. Its 26.31cm WUXGA+ Display and ultra slim bezels offer more screen space for enhanced entertainment and productivity. Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September.https://t.co/tvAcrKFpce pic.twitter.com/c8p6S8jekz — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 5, 2021

Realme Pad specifications (expected)

While design and screen size is confirmed, the previous Geekbench listing shared insight on the hardware details. As per the listing, the Realme Pad will ship a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to pack a 7,100mAh battery, support a USB-C port, and stylus. The tablet is tipped to have fast charging support as well.

Realme Pad India launch date

Realme Pad will be unveiled in India on September 9. The new tablet will be showcased alongside Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G smartphones. Interestingly, Realme has a few other products on its bucket list that the company will introduce at the September 9 launch event that includes two Bluetooth speakers.