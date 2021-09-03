A plethora of rumours and official teasers have finally resulted in a Realme Pad Indian launch date. The company is all geared up to launch its first-ever tablet in India on September 9. Also Read - Realme Pad slim design teased, could launch on September 9

This is the same day when the company will launch two new budget smartphones in its Realme 8 series: the Realme 8s and the 8i in India. As known previously, the new products will be launched via an online event that will start at 12:30 pm.

Realme Pad is finally launching in India

The exact details of the Realme Pad will be still revealed on the launch date but the company has managed to give us few teasers. It is revealed that the tablet will boast a slim and lightweight design with a 6.9mm thickness. It's expected to focus on the "audio-visual" experience and the ease of usage.

The tablet will also come with a big battery that will support fast charging. More attractive features are expected to be included too.

Endless entertainment with exceptional slimness! The 6.9mm Ultra-Slim Design #realmePad is coming to give you the #UltraSlimRealFun you have always desired. Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/jMAMC48VyU pic.twitter.com/JRQUvYbapH — realme (@realmeIndia) September 3, 2021

Realme has also given us a hint of how the tablet will look like. As a teaser YouTube video, the Realme Pad will feature a minimal design with an aluminium build and flat edges. Painted in a gold hue, it is seen sporting a single rear camera and a Realme branding in the bottom right corner. This is pretty much similar to the iPad Air 4th Gen.

The Realme tablet is expected to come with a 10.4-inch display and be backed by a 7,100mAh battery. It is expected to come with support for a USB Type-C port and even a stylus. Other details remain unknown and we need to wait until the launch event for a better idea.

To recall, the company will also launch the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i on the same day. While the 8s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, the 8i will get a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Both devices will come with expandable RAM, high refresh rates, attractive design, and more.