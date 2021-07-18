Realme Pad leaked images hint at flat sides, stylus support and more

Realme is expected to explore more spaces with the launch of its alleged tablet and laptop. Rumours have started brewing, giving us a hunch that it will happen soon. Now, we have a few leaked images of the company’s purported Realme Pad that reveal the tablet from all angles. Also Read - Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time

The images, which have been brought to us by known leakster OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91Mobiles) come in addition to some more details on the tablet. Here's a look at what we have.

Realme Pad design leaked

The images suggest that the Realme Pad will come with flat edges and a single rear camera jutting out a bit. The back portion also gets a minimal branding of the company. The front part is said to feature a significant amount of bezels. Top the bezel is seen housing a front camera in the middle. From the looks of it, it looks a lot like the 2020 iPad Pro.

It is also suggested that the tablet will feature a dual-tone finish. While the one leaked is in the tones of black and grey, there are chances that we may get to see more colour options.

There are details on the port placement too: the power on/off button and two speakers are seen on the top edge and the volume rocker and a possible microSD card slot are expected on the right side. The bottom edge has another pair of speakers and a USB Type-C port. But, there’s something intriguing too. It is also seen sporting a slot, which is possibly for a stylus.

More details have been revealed too. It is suggested that the Realme tablet will get a screen size of 10.4-inch and will measure 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm. It could be 8.4mm thick. It is also expected to come with a 7,100mAh battery.

However, other details are not available at the moment. The Realme Pad is expected to launch alongside the Realme Book in October. It is most likely to stand in the affordable price bracket.

To get a better idea, we need to wait until Realme releases something official on this. Hence, stay tuned.